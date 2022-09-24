Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $81.14 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011047 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.01827850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

