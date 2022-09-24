Origo (OGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $283,972.00

Origo (OGO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $283,972.00 and $969.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography.To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

