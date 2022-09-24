Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading Up 0.5%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.11. 2,340,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 425,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 411.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

