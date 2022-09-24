Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 2.2 %

ORRF opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

