OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 737.40 ($8.91).
Several research firms have recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
OSB Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 491.80 ($5.94) on Monday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 535.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.24.
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
