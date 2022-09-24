Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Critical Comparison

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 1.68% 85.70% 7.03% Occidental Petroleum 32.25% 60.25% 10.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 0 0 2.00 Occidental Petroleum 2 8 8 1 2.42

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $71.74, indicating a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.19 -$81.30 million $1.70 8.71 Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.09 $2.32 billion $10.14 5.79

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.