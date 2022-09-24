Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Acquires £12,593.82 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Robert East bought 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £12,593.82 ($15,217.28).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 2.9 %

LON PAG opened at GBX 471.60 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 604.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 619 ($7.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

