Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,895. The company has a market cap of $996.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $88.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

