PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.23.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.