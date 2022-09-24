Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $495,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Danaher by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 169,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.27. 2,028,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.