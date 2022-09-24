Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $88.85. 5,769,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.