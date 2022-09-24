Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $88.85. 5,769,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
