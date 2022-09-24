Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,872 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for about 2.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Performance Food Group worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. 1,086,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

