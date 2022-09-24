Phore Price Down 19% This Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $210,536.85 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00695644 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000208 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,960,993 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

