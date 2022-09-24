Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $171,630.76

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $171,630.76 and $3,316.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,094.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00288044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00152454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00751586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00629535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00630015 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.