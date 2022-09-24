Piper Sandler Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $68.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

Olin Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OLN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Olin has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olin by 60.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 10,116.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

