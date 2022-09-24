Piper Sandler Downgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

