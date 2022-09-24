Piper Sandler Downgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Change Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
