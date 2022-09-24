Playcent Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,068.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Playcent has a market cap of $645,068.00 and $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00623782 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Playcent is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.