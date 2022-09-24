Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. 5,287,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

