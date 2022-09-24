Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 27,448,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

