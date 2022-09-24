Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

