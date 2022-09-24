Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.1 %

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.