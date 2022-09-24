Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of ATVI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 8,176,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,082. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

