PlotX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $141,323.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $141,323.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00136599 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.12 or 0.01852852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance.More details on PLOT here.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

