PointPay (PXP) One Day Volume Tops $3.11 Million

PointPay (PXP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One PointPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PointPay has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014182 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay’s launch date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 838,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

