Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.94

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.94 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 144.99 ($1.75). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 801,365 shares traded.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.50. The firm has a market cap of £471.32 million and a PE ratio of 493.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.17%.

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

In other news, insider Robert Kyprianou bought 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £8,009.52 ($9,678.01).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

