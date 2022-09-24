Polkamarkets (POLK) One Day Volume Tops $350,138.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00069681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002298 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00078571 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

