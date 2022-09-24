POLKARARE (PRARE) Market Cap Tops $533,810.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, POLKARARE has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $533,810.00 and $228,546.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.

POLKARARE was first traded on May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLKARARE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLKARARE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

