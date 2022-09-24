Poodl Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Poodl Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poodl Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Poodl Token Profile

Poodl Token launched on April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poodl Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poodl Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poodl Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.