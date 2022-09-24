PoolTogether Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,943.00 (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $40,943.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PoolTogether coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005295 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether was first traded on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

PoolTogether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PoolTogether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

