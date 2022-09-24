Popcorn (POP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Popcorn (POP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00287912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001189 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017521 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn (CRYPTO:POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

