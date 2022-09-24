Prosper Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Prosper has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $37.11 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046952 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001945 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.01649506 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,765 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

