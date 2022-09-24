Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80.

On Friday, July 22nd, Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $238,266.00.

Prothena stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,464. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

