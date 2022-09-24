Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 2.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 2,296,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,114. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

