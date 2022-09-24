Provence Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.