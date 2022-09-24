Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proximus in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proximus currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

