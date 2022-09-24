PuddingSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PuddingSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PuddingSwap Coin Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PuddingSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PuddingSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.