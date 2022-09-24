QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.22

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.22 and traded as low as $27.49. QNB shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

