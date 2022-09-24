Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.34 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 97.92 ($1.18). Approximately 2,070,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,648,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.64 ($1.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 122 ($1.47).

Quilter Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 699.43.

Quilter Cuts Dividend

Quilter Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

