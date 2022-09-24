Railgun Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.22 Million (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Railgun coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Railgun has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and $154,295.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Railgun alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014182 BTC.

About Railgun

Railgun launched on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Railgun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Railgun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.