RamenSwap Trading Down 29.2% This Week (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $4,849.56 and $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars.

