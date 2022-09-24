Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $92,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

