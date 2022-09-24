Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.92

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.92 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.30). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 28,091 shares traded.

Redcentric Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £173.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,775.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Redcentric

In related news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($472,021.52).

(Get Rating)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

