Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.92

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.92 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.30). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 28,091 shares traded.
Redcentric Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £173.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,775.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68.
Redcentric Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Redcentric
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
Further Reading
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.