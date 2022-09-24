Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises comprises approximately 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Rush Enterprises worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $43.98. 234,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,518. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

