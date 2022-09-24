Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Rapid7 worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $25,000.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 940,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,027. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

