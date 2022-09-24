Redwood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the period. AeroVironment comprises 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.79% of AeroVironment worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,279,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock worth $1,323,206. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 266,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,773.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

