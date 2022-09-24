Redwood Investments LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,081 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. 2,236,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Loop Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.