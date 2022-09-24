Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MSCI by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MSCI by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Stock Down 1.1 %

MSCI stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.33. 505,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

