Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.70. 129,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,240. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

