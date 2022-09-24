Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 112,436 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,436 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.90% of Ranpak worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after buying an additional 834,482 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $42.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,504.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,504.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Grassotti acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,673.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 189,936 shares of company stock worth $957,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.