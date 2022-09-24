Redwood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Freshpet worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Freshpet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Benchmark reduced their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. 3,835,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,851. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

